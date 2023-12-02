Over the next two days - December 3 and 4, 2023 - the fate of political parties in five states will be decided, at least for the upcoming five years. The Assembly Election 2023 results in five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - will be declared. Mizoram's results will be out on December 4 while the other four states will see the final counting of votes and result declaration on December 3. Elections and vote counting days are high-stress situations and especially in a politically charged-up nation like India, stress levels and excitement run high across parties, party workers and their followers.

Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot (Current Chief Minister, Congress), Sachin Pilot (Congress), Vasundhara Raje (Former CM, BJP); Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Current CM, BJP), Kamal Nath (Veteran Congress leader); Chattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel (Current CM, Congress), Raman Singh (Former CM, BJP); Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao (Current CM, Bharat Rashtra Samithi), Revanth Reddy (Congress, CM Face); Mizoram's Zoramthanga (Current CM, Mizo National Front) - these are some of the top leaders to watch out for over the next few days.

So while the nation is on its edge, anticipating the D-Day results, how do these women and men in the centre of all the action deal with this high-pressure situation? How do politicians react and what's their state of mind a day before the election results? Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, New Delhi, tries to decode the mood of the political leaders ahead of Assembly Election 2023 results.

Assembly Election 2023 Results: The State Of Political Leaders' Minds

On December 3 and 4, five states will know who will rule the state for the next five years. While the existing governments will look to hold on to the power, their rivals would hope to topple the regime and bag the top job positions in the states. So how do political leaders navigate stressful situations and how do they feel before a big day like poll counting day? "In the final 24 hours before an election, a politician often experiences a potent blend of anticipation, nervous energy, and a heightened emotional state. There is a palpable sense of vulnerability as they culminate the journey of tireless campaigning. The weight of public expectations, coupled with the uncertainty of the outcome, can evoke a plethora of emotions - from anxiety to optimism," shares Dr Gupta.

There's often fear too. "The concerned politician may grapple with the fear of rejection and the potential impact of it on their career. The anticipation of the electorate's judgment intensifies, prompting a reflective mood where they assess their campaign decisions and messaging. The quest for a positive public image becomes paramount as they strive to leave a lasting impression on voters," says Dr Gupta.

This is also a time for self-reflection. Amidst the whirlwind of strategic reflection, there's a personal dimension to their experience, says Dr Gupta. He adds, "The 24-hour countdown prompts moments of introspection, where the politician probably deliberates the sacrifices made and the aspirations that fueled their journey. It's a time when the gravity of political aspirations collides with the individual's emotional grounds, creating a unique and intense psychological atmosphere that shapes their demeanour and decisions in the final moments before the electoral verdict."