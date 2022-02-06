Assembly elections 2022: EC announces further relaxations in curbs as Covid-19 cases drop

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday (February 6, 2022) extended the ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets in the five poll-bound states.

In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to the condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before.

Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before, the EC said.

Ban on road shows, Pad-Yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions to continue; ECI grants further relaxation for Physical public meetings in indoor Halls and Outdoor meetings https://t.co/JZQCFdQJd7 — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) February 6, 2022

The step was taken after the Commission held a meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on February 5 to assess the prevailing ground situation.

Union Health Secretary briefed the Commission about the ground situation of Covid-19 and stated that the poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country.

Union Health Secretary also told the Commission that the peak of Covid-19 had been reached on January 21-22. He also stated that in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the total number of active coronavirus cases have reduced from over 32,000 on January 22 to around 7,000 on February 5.

It is noteworthy that in the last review on January 31, the Commission had issued more relaxation and allowed political parties or contesting candidates to hold outdoor meetings in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons (instead of existing 500 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the ground and for indoor meetings, a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall, whichever number is lesser, from February 1 for all phases. The Commission had also enhanced the limit for door to door campaigns from 10 persons to 20 persons, excluding security personnel.

The Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

