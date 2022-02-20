Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges youth, first-time voters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab to vote

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 20, 2022) urged the people of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to vote in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters.

As the voting for Assembly elections in Punjab and third phase polling in Uttar Pradesh began today, PM Modi took it to Twitter and said, "The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people of both the states to vote in the third phase of the UP assembly polls and single-phase election in Punjab.

"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from dynasty, casteism and appeasement. So vote in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"Punjab has a golden and glorious history, which every Indian is proud of. I appeal to the people of Punjab to vote for the government which keeps the state safe and keeps the cultural heritage and rich tradition of gurus ahead to keep Punjab and the country united," he said in another tweet.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is currently underway in 59 constituencies as a part of the third phase of assembly elections. 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the battle for Punjab began today with polling in 117 Assembly constituencies spread across 23 districts in the state. After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates today.

The voting started at 8 am and is being held according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC). It is taking place at 24,689 polling stations spread over 14, 684 locations and will be concluded at 6 pm.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will take place on March 10.

