Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins in 117 seats

New Delhi: The battle for Punjab began on Sunday (February 20, 2022) with polling in 117 Assembly constituencies spread across 23 districts in the state. After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates today.

The voting started at 8 am and is being held according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC). It is taking place at 24,689 polling stations spread over 14, 684 locations and will be concluded at 6 pm. EC had earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Punjab Assembly Elections 2022:

Live TV