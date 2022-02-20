Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins in 117 seats

20 February 2022, 07:20 AM
Sonu Sood`s sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting from Punjab`s Moga seat on Congress ticket, is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections. "I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it`s an icing on the cake for me," Malvika said.
She added, "I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don`t think any other candidate has done so much social work."
People are dialing me and saying that we are waiting for the voting to start and will vote for you. We've done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work: Malvika Sood, Congress' candidate from Moga
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
"It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty & people, we've made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar.
He is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies.
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.
The Congress party is seeking another term under Charanjit Singh Channi`s leadership while the SAD which has formed an alliance with Mayawati`s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is hoping for a comeback after 10 years.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which emerged as the second-largest party in the 2017 elections has highlighted its government`s works in Delhi to urge voters for a chance in Punjab under Bhagwant Mann.
The BJP has pitted its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma from the Pathankot constituency.
Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency. Five-time Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is in the fray from the Lambi seat while SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is in the electoral contest from Jalalabad.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD`s Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP`s Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP`s Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East). AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and party`s CM face Bhagwant Mann is contesting from Dhuri seat.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Raju said that 24,689 polling stations and 51 auxiliary polling stations have been established at 14,684 polling station locations of which 2013 are identified as critical, while 2,952 are vulnerable pockets. He informed that there would be 1196 Model Polling Stations, 196 Women Managed Polling Stations and 70 PwD managed polling stations.
A total of 1,304 candidates-- 231 are from national parties, 250 from state parties, 362 from unrecognised Parties, and 461 are Independent candidates. He said that as many as 315 contesting candidates are with Criminal Antecedents.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, Dr S Karuna Raju informed there are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies.
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will go for voting today from 8 am till 6 pm.
Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.