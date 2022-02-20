Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling underway in 59 seats

20 February 2022, 08:02 AM
PM Narendra Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers.
The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022
Voting for #PunjabElections begins; 117 assembly constituencies across 23 districts of the state going to polls today. pic.twitter.com/r5pTOFF7aa
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
"It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," said Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.
Mohali | It is a big day for #Punjab today. Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann
Mann is contesting from Dhuri, Sangrur pic.twitter.com/nhOHUPxuNj
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls upon all those voting today in the third phase of the UP elections and Punjab elections to do so in large numbers, "particularly the youth as well as the first time voters".
The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting in the third phase of the UP polls from Jaswant Nagar in the Etawah district, offers prayers at a temple.
Etawah | Chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Singh Yadav offers prayers, as voting for the third phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 gets underway.
He is contesting the polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is being held today. pic.twitter.com/3A7wxg9NVI
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Going out to cast your vote today? Here’s the Election Commission's checklist of all things you should tick off before you go out to vote.
Are you all prepped for poll day tomorrow?
Here’s our checklist of all things you should tick off before you set out to vote. #AssemblyElections #VotersChecklist #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/bWdWDfLqgF
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 19, 2022
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid cast their votes at a polling booth in the Farrukhabad Sadar constituency.
Louise Khurshid is also the Congress' nominee from the Farrukhabad Sadar seat.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid & his wife and party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, Louise Khurshid vote at a polling booth in the constituency.
"Feeling euphoric. Because of Priyanka Gandhi everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she says.#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/SjEaf5H9bP
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 49 of these 59 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. Congress had settled with one seat and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was unable to open its account.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met Samajwadi Party Patron and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah. Shivpal is contesting in the third phase of the UP polls from Jaswant Nagar in the Etawah district.
PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah, earlier today
Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the UP Polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is to be held today in the third phase of #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/3OcxygSLSX
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
"Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells voters in 59 Assembly constituencies going to polls today.
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 20, 2022
Election officials conduct a mock poll at a polling booth in Farrukhabad.
#UttarPradeshElections2022: Election officials conduct mock poll at polling booth number 295 in Farrukhabad
Voting for the third phase of UP Assembly elections will start at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/gN1SHsiGBS
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
The districts where votes will be cast are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @DmSveep @dmjhansi1#ECI#AssemblyElections2022 #GoVote #GoVoteUP_Phase3 pic.twitter.com/7RO9M5t3a7
— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) February 19, 2022
झांसी में 222-बबीना विधानसभा क्षेत्र में नगर पालिका पब्लिक हाईस्कूल के परिसर को मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं के अनुरूप 'आदर्श बूथ' के रूप में स्थापित किया गया है।@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @DmSveep @dmjhansi1#ECI#AssemblyElections2022 #GoVote #GoVoteUP#GoVoteUP_Phase3 pic.twitter.com/zBnaZIxLvb
— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) February 19, 2022
Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place today (February 20, 2022) in the third phase of the polls. Over 2.15 crore voters will decide the fate of as many as 627 candidates in the fray in this phase.
जनपद हाथरस, फिरोजाबाद, एटा, कासगंज, मैनपुरी, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, इटावा, औरैया, कानपुर देहात, कानपुर नगर, जालौन, झांसी, ललितपुर, हमीरपुर, महोबा के नागरिकों को 20 फरवरी को मतदान करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया जाता है।
समय: प्रात: 7 बजे से सायं 6 बजे तक#AssemblyElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/yywTsLuUYl
— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) February 19, 2022