Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling underway in 59 seats

New Delhi: Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh has started today (February 20) at 7 AM in the third phase of the polls.

The voting will continue till 6 PM and over 2.15 crore voters will decide the fate of as many as 627 candidates in the fray in this phase.

The districts where votes are being cast are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to the polls in the third phase.

In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 49 of these 59 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. Congress had settled with one seat and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was unable to open its account.

