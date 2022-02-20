हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling underway in 59 seats

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 20, 2022 - 08:03
Comments |
Photo: Zee Media

New Delhi: Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh has started today (February 20) at 7 AM in the third phase of the polls.

The voting will continue till 6 PM and over 2.15 crore voters will decide the fate of as many as 627 candidates in the fray in this phase.

The districts where votes are being cast are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to the polls in the third phase.

In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 49 of these 59 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. Congress had settled with one seat and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was unable to open its account.

20 February 2022, 08:02 AM

PM Narendra Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers. 

20 February 2022, 08:02 AM

20 February 2022, 08:01 AM

"It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," said Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.

20 February 2022, 07:54 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls upon all those voting today in the third phase of the UP elections and Punjab elections to do so in large numbers, "particularly the youth as well as the first time voters".

20 February 2022, 07:49 AM

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting in the third phase of the UP polls from Jaswant Nagar in the Etawah district, offers prayers at a temple. 

20 February 2022, 07:46 AM

Going out to cast your vote today? Here’s the Election Commission's checklist of all things you should tick off before you go out to vote.

20 February 2022, 07:44 AM

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid cast their votes at a polling booth in the Farrukhabad Sadar constituency.

Louise Khurshid is also the Congress' nominee from the Farrukhabad Sadar seat. 

20 February 2022, 07:11 AM

20 February 2022, 07:16 AM

20 February 2022, 07:06 AM

20 February 2022, 07:00 AM

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met Samajwadi Party Patron and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah. Shivpal is contesting in the third phase of the UP polls from Jaswant Nagar in the Etawah district.

20 February 2022, 06:58 AM

"Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells voters in 59 Assembly constituencies going to polls today.

20 February 2022, 06:57 AM

Election officials conduct a mock poll at a polling booth in Farrukhabad.

20 February 2022, 06:50 AM

20 February 2022, 06:49 AM

