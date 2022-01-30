हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly Polls 2022: EC to review ban on physical rallies tomorrow

The Commission may also decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission will meet on Monday (January 31) to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going states and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies and roadshows when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

During its last meeting on January 22, it had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in the five states but had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.

The Commission has been reviewing the situation regularly and has been granting relaxations to ensure that the virus does not spread and parties get an opportunity to hold physical campaigning in the restricted format.

