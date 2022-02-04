Assembly Polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi to address digital rally in Uttar Pradesh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a digital rally on Friday (February 4, 2022) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. In a rally for Uttar Pradesh, Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

Taking it to Twitter on Friday night PM Modi said, “The way the people of Uttar Pradesh have shown their love for the BJP by embracing development, it constantly inspires us for the progress of the state. Tomorrow at 1.30 pm I will also have the opportunity to address the voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों ने विकास को गले लगाकर जिस प्रकार भाजपा के प्रति अपना प्रेम जताया है, वो हमें प्रदेश की प्रगति के लिए निरंतर प्रेरित करता है। कल दोपहर 1.30 बजे मुझे मेरठ, गाजियाबाद, अलीगढ़, हापुड़ और नोएडा के मतदाताओं को भी संबोधित करने का सुअवसर प्राप्त होगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2022

This will be the prime minister’s second digital rally, the first one was held on January 31. According to the sources, PM Modi may also address political rallies digitally in Punjab later.

PM's virtual rally in Uttarakhand cancelled due to bad weather

On the other hand, the first virtual rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to take place on Friday morning, has been cancelled due to inclement weather, said the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

"Keeping the safety of people who would come to attend this virtual rally in mind, the party decided to cancel the rally," said an official statement from BJP. The Prime Minister`s virtual address would have covered various constituencies of Uttarakhand including Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to the polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

(With ANI inputs)

