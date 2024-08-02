Advertisement
SHELTER HOME DEATHS

At A Shelter Home In Capital, At Least 12 Inmates Die In Less Than 20 Days - Delhi Govt Orders Probe

According to media reports, between July 15 and July 31, at least 12 inmates died at the Asha Kiran shelter home - the only government-run facility in the capital for people with mental health problems - and among them 10 were women.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reportedly sent a fact-finding team to the shelter home
  • According to media reports, the deaths happened allegedly due to “health issues and malnutrition”
  • The NCW has also slammed the AAP government for negligence
A disturbing news has emerged Asha Kiran, the only government-run facility in the national capital for people with mental health problems. A spate of deaths in July has raised questions about the shelter home and the cause of the sudden deaths.

According to a report in the Times Of India, 12 inmates, mostly women, died between July 15 and July 31 in the shelter home. The Delhi government has now ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Asha Kiran Shelter Home case. Aam Admi Party leader Dilip K Pandey has said that as soon "as the inquiry report comes out, strict action will be taken against the culprits".

 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reportedly sent a fact-finding team to the shelter home. The NCW has also slammed the AAP government for negligence. According to media reports, the deaths happened allegedly due to “health issues and malnutrition”.

As per the TOI report, 12 inmates, among them 10 women, died in the latter half of July, yet only one body was sent for autopsy earlier in the month. The report also noted that data from Asha Kiran’s medical care unit revealed that an unusually high number of 54 inmates were sent for external treatment in July. The TOI report also stated that the symptoms in the people who died were similar - lose motion and vomiting.  

As per Hindustan Times, Delhi revenue minister Atishi directed the additional chief secretary to “submit a report within 48 hours ”. Atishi has reportedly asked the additional chief secretary to suggest what action can be taken against those guilty of negligence. She wants strict action to be taken to also ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future. 

