At least 1.6 crore Indians missed their second COVID jab: Reports

New Delhi: Vaccination remains key in the fight against coronavirus. With the threat of third wave looming large, it's imperative that India gets maximum number of people vaccinated. But a report by the health ministry has given the country another reason to worry.

Media reports have quoted the health ministry report which says at least 1.6 crore Indians are yet to get their second shot of the COVID vaccines 16 weeks after their first shot. The figure of 1.6 crore was arrived at by comparing how many people had got their first shots as of May 2 with the total number of people who have so far got their second.

On May 13, the government had increased the earlier gap for Covishield vaccicne doses and approved a time period of 12-16 weeks for the second jab. 85% of all vaccinations reportedly include those who have taken this jab. For Covaxin, the second jab taken be after 4-6 weeks.

As per government data, the number of people who are eligible for their second COVID shot after 12 weeks and are yet to be fully vaccinated stands at 3.9 crore. Only 11.2 crores of the total 12.8 crore people who have been vaccinated with the first Covid vaccine on May 2 have received their second dose of vaccine, the data says.

However, according to a report by the Times of India, the number of people whose second COVID jab is delayed beyond the recommended interval is all possibility is likley to be higher as it has not taken into account those who have been jabbed with Covaxin and who were due their second dose after a much shorter gap of 4-6 weeks.

India reported 25,467 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a government on Tuesday (August 24).

Live TV