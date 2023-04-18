topStoriesenglish2596187
NewsIndia
HARYANA

At Least Four Killed, 20 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Haryana's Karnal

Teams of the NDRF and SDRF were called in to assist in the search and rescue operations after a three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

At Least Four Killed, 20 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Haryana's Karnal

New Delhi: Four workers were killed and 20 others injured when a three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal on Monday. A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place on Monday night.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were also called in to assist in the search and rescue operations, which were carried out the entire night.

"A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital," Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters.

Prima facie we found that the building had some defects, he said.

A committee will be formed to investigate the incident and a legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners, Yadav added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?