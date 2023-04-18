At Least Four Killed, 20 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Haryana's Karnal

New Delhi: Four workers were killed and 20 others injured when a three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal on Monday. A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place on Monday night.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were also called in to assist in the search and rescue operations, which were carried out the entire night.

"A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital," Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters.

Prima facie we found that the building had some defects, he said.

A committee will be formed to investigate the incident and a legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners, Yadav added.