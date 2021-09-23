Three killed in powerful Bengaluru blast, police investigations are on

Bengaluru: A blast at a storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru earlier today (September 23) has reportedly claimed at three lives, injuring several others.

DCP (South) Harish Pandey told ANI, "Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru earlier today."

Karnataka: Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru earlier today, says DCP (South) Harish Pandey pic.twitter.com/QykVUFXtWF — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

However several media reports claimed that the blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop and that at least three people were dead. The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment. "The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also," Pandey was quoted by PTI.

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said. He further saidthere were 60 boxes of the 'unstable explosive' still inside the godown. The source and owner of the consignment is also being investigated.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that people up to 2 km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

