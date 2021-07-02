हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Atmanirbhar Bharat

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Govt launches 6 tech innovation platforms for globally competitive manufacturing

The platforms have been developed by IIT Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology(iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IIScBanglore. 

New Delhi: The government on Friday launched six technology innovation platforms that will focus on the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar said that these platforms will help in bringing all India's technical resources and the concerned industry on to one platform to kick start and facilitate identification of technology problems faced by domestic Industry and crowdsource solutions for the same.

This will facilitate the development of the key 'mother' manufacturing technologies' indigenously through grand challenges on the platforms.

These platforms will facilitate industry, including OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), Tier 1, 2, and 3 companies and raw material makers, start-ups, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions, and academia to provide technology solutions, suggestions, and opinions on issues involving manufacturing technologies, the ministry said.

Further, it will facilitate the exchange of knowledge with respect to research and development and other technological aspects.

Over 39,000 students, experts, institutes, industries, and labs have already registered on these platforms. Also Read: Airtel’s bumper offer! Now get mobile, DTH and broadband services with single recharge

The platforms have been developed by IIT Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology(iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IIScBanglore. Also Read: Instagram alert! You may have to pay for watching Stories, here’s why

Atmanirbhar BharatMinister of Heavy Industries and Public EnterprisesPrakash Javadekar
