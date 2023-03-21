'Attack On Constitution': Arvind Kejriwal Blasts Centre For 'Stopping' Budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the BJP a day after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena halted the Delhi government's budget proposal. Taking a dig at the centre, Kejriwal said they wanted me to bow down. It was their ego. There are uneducated people from top to bottom. "We want to work. We do not want to fight. Fighting serves no one. Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussle," news agency PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying. "Centre 'stopping' Delhi Budget is an attack on Constitution," Kejriwal said while addressing the Delhi Assembly over budget row.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "If PM Modi wishes to win Delhi, he will have to win the hearts of the city's people first."



The Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi have been at odds on a number of issues, and the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs stalled the government's Budget 2023-24, which was scheduled to be presented in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-which led the Delhi government to resubmit the Budget addressing L-G’s concerns regarding fiscal interest. The reply from the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is awaited for the last four days, said the MHA.