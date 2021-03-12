हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal assembly election 2021

Attack on Mamata Banerjee premeditated, part of deep-rooted conspiracy: TMC tells EC

A delegation of six TMC MPs met the EC officials in Delhi to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured.

Photo: Twitter/@abhishekaitc

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday (March 12, 2021) told the Election Commission (EC) that the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was premeditated and a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

"An attempt was made on the life of our chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on March 10 at Nandigram, though the perpetrators failed in their vicious attempt," the TMC said in the letter submitted to the EC

The letter also read, "The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy."

A delegation of six TMC MPs met the EC officials in Delhi to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident

"We have demanded a high-level probe into attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. The events leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt, that the attack was part of the deep-rooted conspiracy," TMC leader Saugata Roy said after the meeting.

The TMC delegation had filed a complaint at the EC office in Kolkata over the attack on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries when she was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday. 

She alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, the TMC supremo sustained 'severe bony injuries' on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee issued a video statement from the hospital and urged everyone to be calm and exercise restraint. 

The West Bengal CM also said that she will not be affecting her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheel-chair-bound for some time.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

(With inputs from agencies)

