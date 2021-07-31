Attention Delhiites! IMD issues orange alert, predicts more rainfall in various parts today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday (July 30, 2021) issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain in the national capital on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city and major traffic disruptions.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for Sunday and again an orange alert also for Monday. The national capital has been witnessing continuous rainfall from the past few days, which resulted in a drop in mercury. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the Capital city recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the Met department said. Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Thursday, Delhi recorded 72 mm of rainfall, it said.

The Lodhi Road recorded 62 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and 74 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Thursday. Humidity was recorded between 98 percent and 79 percent, the weather department said.

Additionally, The Delhi administration on Friday sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna floodplains, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

The water level was recorded at 205.59 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 pm. It was 205.34 metres at 11 am and 205.10 metres at 6 am, an official said, adding it is likely to rise further.

It is to be noted that the IMD uses four colour codes, as per the intensity of the rainfall, starting with Green which means all is well; yellow indicating severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Followed by an orange alert which is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply, and at last, red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

(With PTI inputs)

