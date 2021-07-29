IMD issues orange alert for Delhi, moderate to heavy rainfall likely in the national capital today

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (July 28, 2021). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the Capital city is in for a week-long spell of "light to moderate" rain with the monsoon trough passing through the region.

The Met department also predicted more showers on Thursday and issues an ‘orange alert’ for Delhi today, while warning that “major traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicle accidents and accumulation of water in low-lying areas" is possible.

Since the past few days, the national capital has been witnessing waves of showers, which is keeping the mercury in check. The Safdarjung Observatory considered the official marker for the city, recorded 4.1 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

It can be noted that the rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered ‘light', between 15 and 64.5 mm is ‘moderate', between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is ‘heavy', between 115.6 and 204.4 is ‘very heavy'. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered ‘extremely heavy rainfall'.

Meanwhile, Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 26.8 mm, 6 mm, 32.6 mm, and 22.4 mm rainfall. The city has received 386.3 mm rainfall this month, which is 103 percent more than the normal 190.4 mm rainfall. This is the highest precipitation for July since 2003 and the second-highest ever. Normally, Delhi records 210.6 mm precipitation in July.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon, which arrived in the Capital city on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years, is now flooding low-lying areas and causing long traffic snarls in the city.

Additionally, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, said that the number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years, while the extreme weather events have increased.

"Cities are recording more rainfall in a shorter period of time. Earlier, 100 mm rainfall would occur over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving this much precipitation in just five-six hours,” he said, adding that such spells of rain do not help recharge groundwater and lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

It is to be noted that the IMD uses four colour codes, as per the intensity of the rainfall, starting with Green which means all is well; yellow indicating severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Followed by an orange alert which is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply, and at last, red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV