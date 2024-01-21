Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Live Online, Mobile APP and TV?

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming Details: The historic inauguration of the Ram Temple will take place on Monday (January 22) in Ayodhya. The 40-minute planned ceremony is set to begin at 12:20 PM (IST) and here's how all of you can witness the historic event from your home virtually.

Where can you livestream the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration?

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration can be livestreamed on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel. (Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check If Your Bank Is Open On January 22)

Which TV channels will broadcast thethe Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration?

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony will broadcast live on DD News and Doordarshan.

When will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration take place?

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration will take place on Monday (January 22).

What time will the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration begin?

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration is set to begin around 12:30 PM (IST) on January 22. (Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Cost And The Funding)

The construction cost of the Ram Mandir is estimated around Rs 1,800 crore which has entrusted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, created by the BJP-led Central government in February 2020. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and it is set to witness a huge amount of crowd for the inauguration ceremony.

As the country awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday termed it a "historic moment".

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

"Every second feels like a complete year as we wait for January 22. Every 'Ram Bhakt', whether in the form of Mata Shabri or brother Bharat, is eagerly waiting for Lord Ram. It is such a historic moment for all," Maurya said while speaking to ANI.

"We are waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tomorrow's event will be a grand and glorious one. All the arrangements have been made. The state government is also ensuring proper arrangements for all the dignitaries," he added.