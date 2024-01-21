Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Cost And The Funding

New Delhi: As the nation eagerly awaits the momentous occasion of the 'pran-pratishtha' of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya on January 22, the excitement has taken hold across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the grand consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Construction Cost

The historic event will witness the participation of thousands of devotees. The construction of the Ram Mandir, estimated at Rs 1,800 crore, has been entrusted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, created by the BJP-led Central government in February 2020. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top Business Tycoons Attending Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Collection Of Funds

Following the announcement of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, its primary responsibility became the construction and management of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The trust initiated the collection of funds from pilgrims, individuals, and various organizations nationwide. (Also Read: Donations For Ram Mandir Now Eligible For Income Tax Deduction)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Funding Details

In October last year, the Central government granted permission to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to receive funds from abroad to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The trust has since been actively gathering contributions. As of January 19, 2024, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has amassed an impressive sum of over Rs 3500 crore in donations.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Other Important Details

The trust is responsible for both building and taking care of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the big project by placing the first stone of the temple on August 5, 2020.