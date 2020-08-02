Ayodhya Ram temple: Nishan Poojan delayed; puja ceremonies now to start on August 4

Ayodhya: The Nishan Poojan ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram temples which was scheduled to take place on August 3 is delayed to August 4, said, Dr Anil Mishra, Member of Shri Ramjanm bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Nishan Poojan ceremony will begin at 10 am on Tuesday in Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi.

Dr Anil Mishra said that Nishan Poojan at Hanumangarhi has been cancelled due to change in CM Yogi's plan. It is a belief that Nishan Poojan of Lord Hanuman is necessary before starting any work of Lord Ram. The Nishan poojan ceremony holds great importance in Hindu ritual which is done before the establishment work of Ram temple.

The delay news comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Sunday's (August 2) visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, got cancelled due to death of Kamla Rani Varun, a minister in UP government.

The Uttar Pradesh CM was scheduled to visit Shri Ramjanambhoomi premises at around 1:30 pm to take stock of preparations for August 5 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. CM Yogi was also scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi Temple and 'Ram Ki Paudi' as part of his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

Meanwhile, grand preparations for Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' are underway across Uttar Pradesh. On August 4-5, prayers will be held in Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Naimisharanya and texts of Akhand Ramayana will be recited.