Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board expresses dissatisfaction over Supreme Court ruling, may file review petition

New Delhi: Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, who represented the 'Muslim side' in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit for the past 33 years, on Saturday expressed his disssatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that ruled to give the dispute land in Ayodhya to the Hindus for a temple. The apex court, in its ruling, also directed the Centre to allocate five acres of 'alternate land' in Ayodhya to Muslim side to build a mosque.

Expressing his displeasure, Jilani added that the Muslim side will soon come out with their further course of action in the matter. "We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied. We will decide further course of action," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site. The court added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the center and state government.

Rajiv Dhawan, another lawyer representing the Muslim side or the Sunni Waqf Board, however, evaded a reply on Supreme Court verdict.