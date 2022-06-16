Ayodhya: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who on Wednesday paid a visit to Ayodhya, said his arrival in the temple town is not associated with politics but he is here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Thackeray, who largely tried to stay clear of politics, however said that central agencies have turned into an advertisement literature. He was responding to a question on the Enforcement Directorate quizzing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

His visit comes at a time when the BJP, Shiv Sena's former ally, has been questioning the party's commitment to Hindutva. Earlier, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray had announced his visit to Ayodhya on June 5, but it was cancelled later.

"My visit to Ayodhya is no politics. I have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram," Thackeray told the media. "Ayodhya is the centre of faith in India. In 2018, we gave this slogan - first temple, then government. After Shiv Sena's slogan, the way for the construction of the temple was cleared. Now, Ram temple is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court," he said. "We will pray to Lord Ram to give us the strength to serve the people better," he said.

Thackeray said talks will be held with the Uttar Pradesh government seeking land in Ayodhya to establish Maharashtra Sadan. Thackeray had darshan at all the major temples including Hanumangarhi and Ram Janmabhoomi besides taking part in the Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya. In a tweet after the Saryu Aarti on Wednesday evening, he said, "Experienced a supernatural happiness and peace by having darshan of Maa Saryu and participating in the Sandhya Aarti. Jai Shree Ram.''

In a series of tweets, Thackeray in the context of Ram Janma Bhoomi, said, "It is a matter of privilege for me to see with my own eyes the dreams of Shri Ram devotees across the world coming true. There was a long discussion on the construction work in the meeting with the craftsmen i.e. engineers who gave shape to this idea." Thackeray also shared a video of himself in the same tweet.

"Received a lot of blessings from Ram Nagar Ayodhya and got some unforgettable memories. Hope Banke Bihari ji will call me back soon," he said. Earlier, in another tweet, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Had darshan of Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Sita Maa and took blessings by going to Shri Laxman Fort in Ayodhya today."

He made another tweet sharing the pictures of Hanuman Garhi Darshan Pujan. "Had darshan of Bajrang Bali ji in Hanumangarhi. Bowing before the feet of Bajrangbaliji, a symbol of selfless service." Thackeray also said in a tweet, "be it the Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray ji, or the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Shiv Sena and Ayodhya's relationship is generations old.

We don't come here for politics, but for darshan." On his first visit to Ayodhya, Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, arrived in Lucknow at around 11 am from where he reached Ayodhya by road. According to party officials, over 1,000 Shiv Sainiks reached the temple town during Thackeray's visit.

Senior party leaders Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde had reached here on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements for Thackeray's visit. He largely refrained from making any comment on political developments. However, on persistent queries by the media about the Enforcement Directorate grilling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Thackeray remarked, "All the central agencies have become prachar sahitya