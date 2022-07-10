New Delhi: Trinamool is gradually increasing its organization at the national level. Leaders are breaking away from the so-called big parties and joining Mamata Banerjee's party. According to sources, three Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha have been in touch with the Trinamool. Similarly, three former Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress are also keeping in touch. In this atmosphere, the Trinamool adds three leaders who joined from other parties to the list of the party's national spokesperson. These leaders are Babul Supriya, Kirti Azad and Mukul Sangma.

Babul Supriyo joined TMC last year

Babul Supriyo, a former BJP MP from Asansol and former Union Minister in the Modi government, abruptly joined the Trinamool Congress on the afternoon of September 18 last year. He raised the flag of the ruling party of Bengal in the presence of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He was later elected MLA from Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Former cricketer Kirti Azad had also joined Mamata Banerjee's party in 2021

Kirti Azad joined TMC last year. Former Indian cricketer who won the 1983 World Cup. He left the BJP and joined the Congress in February 2019, just before the Lok Sabha polls. He then left the Congress in New Delhi and joined the Trinamool. After joining the TMC, Kirti Azad said, "I will fight against division. The country now wants a leader like Mamata. I will work for the people under her leadership."

Kirti joined the Trinamool in the presence of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Similarly, 12 Congress MLAs, including Mukul Sangma, the then Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, suddenly joined the TMC. In Meghalaya, the number of Congress MLAs was 16. With 12 MLAs joining, the main opposition party in the state is the Trinamool now. The NDA has 40 MLAs in the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly.

According to Trinamool sources, the three leaders are being included in the list of national spokespersons of the party. The team will announce this decision soon. Shatrughan Sinha has already been elected as an MP by joining the Trinamool Congress. As a result, TMC wants to convey the same message that TMC leaders and other national leaders are being given due status and importance.

