Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801169https://zeenews.india.com/india/badlapur-rape-case-bombay-high-court-denies-anticipatory-bail-to-2-accused-2801169.html
NewsIndia
BADLAPUR RAPE CASE

Badlapur Rape Case: Bombay High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 2 Accused

Justice RN Laddha emphasized that there was sufficient evidence indicating the school officials were aware of the incident but failed to act promptly.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Badlapur Rape Case: Bombay High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 2 Accused

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to the chairman and secretary of a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, in connection with the sexual assault of two minor girls by a now-deceased school attendant. Justice RN Laddha, presiding over the case, emphasized that there was sufficient evidence indicating the school officials were aware of the incident but failed to act promptly.

 Accusations of Negligence

The case revolves around the sexual assault of two minor girls, aged four and five, inside the washroom of the school. The alleged assailant, Akshay Shinde, a male attendant, was arrested shortly after the incident. However, Shinde was later killed in a police encounter on September 23. According to a report by PTI, the court highlighted the failure of the school officials to report the crime, even though there were signs that they had knowledge of it before August 16.

“The victims are minors, and the trauma they have endured is likely to leave lasting psychological scars. The applicants, who are responsible for managing the school, did not fulfill their duty to protect the children or report the crime,” the court noted.

Delay in Reporting the Crime

The High Court sharply criticized the delay in filing the complaint, stating that it was primarily due to the negligence of the school authorities. Justice Laddha remarked, "There is a legal obligation to report such offenses once they are known. The delay in this case raises serious concerns about the reasons for not immediately alerting the authorities."

In addition, the court expressed concerns over missing CCTV footage from the school premises, suggesting that crucial evidence had not been preserved.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
NEWS ON ONE CLICK