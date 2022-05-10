हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nagpur bomb disposal

Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station

A policeman spotted the unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic Police booth outside the main gate around 7.30 pm. He checked the bag and found a packet of gelatin sticks inside it, an official said.

Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station

Nagpur: A bag with 54 gelatin sticks and a detonator was found outside the main gate of the Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday evening, police said. A policeman spotted the unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic Police booth outside the main gate around 7.30 pm. He checked the bag and found a packet of gelatin sticks inside it, an official said.

After being alerted, dog squads and the Bomb Defusal and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot. Jawans of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The BDDS squad arrived at the spot at around 8 pm and took the bag in its possession, the official said.

Also: Mohali blast: Explosion outside Punjab police intelligence unit, no damage reported

A detonator was found connected to gelatin sticks with a power circuit in the bag which can be used to trigger a blast, the official said.
Such gelatin sticks are generally used for setting off a low-intensity explosion in wells or for industrial purposes, the official added.
Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel were deployed at the Nagpur railway station for night patrolling. Police are checking CCTV footage to identify the person who kept the bag, the official said.

 

