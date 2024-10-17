Bahraich Murder Case: Accused Sarfaraz Injured In Encounter With UP STF
In a first breakthrough in the Bahraich murder case, an accused named Sarfaraj has been injured in an ecounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's STF.
Bahraich Violence: In a first breakthrough in the Bahraich murder case, an accused named Sarfaraj has been injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police's STF. As per reports, Sarfaraj was trying to flee to Nepal but was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) near Handa Baseri canal in Nanpara of Uttar Pradesh.
According to Bahraich Police Circle Officer, two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted in a hospital for treatment. Sarfaraj is son of Abdul Hameed, another accused in the murder case of Ram Gopal Mishra. Another accused who was injured has been identified as Talib. The UP STF has arrested all the five key accused in the case including Abdul Hameed. The accused were trying to flee to Nepal.
Mishra was killed by a mob after communal clashes broke out between two communities during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mishra's family and had promised justice to the family. He said that the culprits will not be spared.
This is a developing story.
