Bajrang Dal Activist Pradeep Sharma Killed In Nuh Violence, Claims Vishva Hindu Parishad

Haryana: The communal violence in the state claimed its sixth life on Wednesday as a Bajrang Dal worker succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital, news agency PTI reported. "Bajrang Dal's Pradeep Sharma was critically wounded by the rioters in Nuh on Monday, PTI cited District Vice-President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Tanwar as saying.

He was being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where he passed away, the VHP district vice-president said. A cleric was killed, an eatery was set on fire and shops were ransacked as the communal clashes that started in Haryana's Nuh spread to nearby Gurugram on Tuesday. A road was also blocked and shops were closed in protest against the assault on a Vishva Hindu Parishad rally in Nuh a day before.

CM Khattar Confirms Sixth Casualty

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards, have perished in the communal violence in the state while 116 have been nabbed. He said that isolated incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh skirmishes have been contained.

The wounded have been taken to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that 116 people have been detained while a hunt was on to catch the other culprits. In a statement, Khattar said as per information so far, six people have lost their lives out of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people have been hurt.

The plotters are being traced, he said, while vowing strict action against the offenders and stating that the safety of common people "is our responsibility".

Besides Haryana police personnel, 20 companies of central security forces have been stationed in the state. Three of them have been deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad and 14 in Nuh, Khattar said and urged the people to keep calm.