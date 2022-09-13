'BALLOON FUSS...', Mamata Banerjee slays BJP in her own SIGNATURE style

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not willing to give importance to the BJP's Nabanna Abhiyaan. On this day, she claims, "Balloon Fuss....The balloon has leaked, nothing to worry about. There were no people in the BJP's Nabanna campaign." At the Medinipur district leadership meeting in Kharagpur today, Mamata Banerjee mocked BJP in her own signature style. On Tuesday there was a party meeting in East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts.

Local Trinamool panchayat chief Tarak Jana was beaten up by BJP workers near a toll plaza in Tamluk today. He was seriously injured. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looked for him. She asked her party leaders to go to the injured leader's house and look for him.

Toll Plaza Incident

Haldia BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal was stopped near Tamluk Toll Plaza on her way to the Nabanna campaign. BJP workers blocked the road in protest. At that moment, BJP workers were shocked to see Trinamool panchayat chief Tarak Jana passing by during the protest. He was beaten and his clothes were torn. Later, the Trinamool chief was admitted to hospital. The Kona Expressway took the form of a battleground at the very beginning of the BJP's Nabanna campaign. First, BJP workers tried to overturn the police guard rail at Santragachi. After that, glass bottles, bricks, stones and bamboo were thrown at the police. The police kiosk was smashed. The police dispersed the protesters by throwing water cannons. Tear gas was also fired. The police chased the BJP workers with sticks.

BJP's procession to Nabanna started from different directions on Tuesday. Suvendu Adhikari was stopped by the police near Santragachi. From there he was taken to Lalbazar. BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh's procession was also blocked near Lalbazar. On the other hand, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder started a procession from Howrah Maidan towards Nabanna. He was also detained in Howrah.