'I am happy to see FEAR on Mamata Banerjee...', Dilip Ghosh ATTACKS after losing his spectacle during Nabanna campaign

Tension intensifies when Nabanna March led by Dilip Ghosh reaches Howrah Bridge. The whole of Kolkata has become a battlefield today. It is reported that many BJP workers-supporters fell ill due to the tear gas shells and water cannon fired by the police during the Nabanna Campaign. Even the BJP MP Dilip Ghosh fell on the road and lost his spectacle. Dilip, while speaking to Zee News English, claims, "I lost my spectacle. I had multiple injuries. But I am happy to see the fear on Mamata Banerjee's face."

Today, BJP took out the procession from different directions. Dilip Ghosh led the procession from Kolkata's College Street. He was accompanied by MP Debashree Chowdhury and Raju Bista. Apart from this, several other BJP leaders, including Manoj Tigga were seen at the forefront of the procession. Initially, it was decided that the BJP procession led by Dilip would leave the state headquarters and proceed along Rashmoni Road towards the second Hooghly Bridge. But in the changed situation, the route of the procession has been changed and it has been planned to move towards Howrah Bridge along MG Road.

Also Read: 'Lady Kim of BENGAL': Suvendu Adhikari compares Mamata Banerjee with supreme leader of North Korea during Nabanna Campaign

BJP workers and supporters from different parts of the state gathered at the BJP state office today. Dilip Ghosh said, "This government is a government of thieves. People from all parts of the state will enter Navanna today and make that demand. This government does not deserve to be in power."

Also Read: 'I would have PULLED your tongue out, IF...': BJP leader ruthlessly slams Abhishek Banerjee for his EXPENSIVE possession

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee were detained in front of PTS before reaching Santragachi. In Santragachi, the police fired water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the BJP workers and supporters. Meenadevi Purohit, councilor of Ward No. 22 belonging to Borough No. 4 of Kolkata Corporation, was severely injured. She was taken to the hospital.