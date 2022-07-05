NewsIndia
BARC NRB RECRUITMENT 2022

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for over 80 posts at barc.gov.in; check eligibility criteria and other details

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Notification for over 80 post vacancies is released, class 10th students can check and apply for the posts on the official website-- barc.gov.in till July 30, 2022.

 

  • The online application for the process begins on July 1, 2022
  • The BARC application process will be available online only
  • Candidates must pay Rs 100 as application fee

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: BARC has issued a recruitment notification for 89 Stenographer (Grade-III), Driver, and Work Assistant-A positions in 2022. The application process has begun on BARC's official website, barc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the positions before July 30, 2022. The BARC application process is only available online. Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB) positions will be filled in Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumbai.

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • The online application process will begin: July 01, 2022
  • The online application process will end: July 31, 2022

BARC NRB Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

 This recruitment drive will fill a total of 89 positions.

  • Work Assistant-A: 72 posts
  • Stenographer Grade-III: 6 posts
  • Driver(ORDINARY GRADE): 11 posts

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must pay Rs 100 as an application fee. The application fee is waived for candidates who are SC, ST, PWD, women, or ex-servicemen.

BARC NRB Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Work Assistant: Passed 10th.
  • Stenographer: 10th-grade pass with a minimum of 50% marks, 8 wpm in English Stenograph, and typing speed of 30 wpm.
  • Driver: 10th-grade diploma and valid driver's license

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

  • Work Assistant: 18000/- Level-1
  • Stenographer: 25500/- Level-4
  • Driver: 19900/- Level-2

BARC NRB Jobs 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can go through the detailed notification given below for more information regarding selection process.

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here

BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply 

Interested and qualified candidates may apply for the aforementioned positions from July 1 to July 31, 2022, via the official website —recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates who are still pursuing the educational qualification specified in the advertisement as of the application deadline will be ineligible to apply. ALSO READ: Coal India Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 450 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in- check details here

barc nrb recruitment 2022barc recruitment 2022 apply onlinebarc nrbbarc.gov.inbarc nrb 2022sarkari naukriGovt jobsgovt jobs 2022Job alert 2022job alert

