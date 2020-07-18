हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BBMP

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar transferred, N Manjunath Prasad new chief

The Karnataka government issued a transfer notice for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, he will be replaced by N Manjunath Prasad.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government issued a transfer notice for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, he will be replaced by N Manjunath Prasad.

Prasad, an IAS officer of 1994 batch has had served as BBMP commissioner earlier.

He will hold two concurrent charges as principal secretary to Government, Revenue Department and the post of principal secretary to Government (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, Kumar, an IAS officer of 1987 batch, has been transferred to the post of Additional Chief Secretary to government, Department of Public Enterprises.

The outgoing BBMP chief on Friday had opined that Bengaluru should extend its lockdown by at least a week. 

Though the Karnataka government categorically said that it wouldn't be extending its current lockdown.

Karnataka has a total of 55,115 COVID-19 cases while the death toll stands at 115.

On Friday, as many as 3,693 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, majority (2,208) of them from Bengaluru increasing the city tally to 27,496, out of which 20,623 are active.

