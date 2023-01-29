topStoriesenglish2566939
Beating Retreat Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Reaches Vijay Chowk in Delhi

Beating Retreat Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and PM Narendra Modi reaches Vijay Chowk.

New Delhi: The `Beating the Retreat` ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and PM Narendra Modi reaches Vijay Chowk. Though rains intensify in national capital but it fails to dampen spirits of the spectators gathered to witness this event. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande and Admiral R. Hari Kumar present at Vijay Chowk too for the Beating Retreat Ceremony. 

Beating Retreat ceremony marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by. 

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Programmes:

This year's Beating Retreat will witness the country`s biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. Further, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). 

For the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block. The ceremony will begin with the massed band`s `Agniveer` tune which will be followed by enthralling tunes like `Almora`, `Kedar Nath, `Sangam Dur`, `Queen of Satpura`, `Bhagirathi`, `Konkan Sundari` by Pipes and Drums band, said the Defence Ministry statement.

Indian Air Force`s band will play `Aprajey Arjun`, `Charkha`, `Vayu Shakti`, `Swadeshi`, while `Ekla Cholo Re`, `Hum Taiyyar Hai`, and `Jai Bharati` will be played by the band of Indian Navy.The Indian Army`s band will play `Shankhnaad`, `Sher-e-Jawan`, `Bhupal`, `Agranee Bharat`, `Young India`, `Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja`, `Drummers Call`, and `Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon`.

