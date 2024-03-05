Jajpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Congress, alleging that before 2014, the main opposition party and its allies were only interested in filling their coffers. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Odisha's Chandikhole, said that the governments before the year 2014 never showed interest in the timely completion of projects adding that those projects that remained stuck in the previous governments were completed under the tenure of BJP-led Centre in the past 10 years.

The Prime Minister added that a permanent house, tap water and gas connection at their home was once a dream for the poor; today it's becoming a reality. In a blistering attack on the Congress, the PM said, "When the poor asked for help from the Congress govt, the govt demanded guarantees. They (Congress) demanded guarantees from everybody...After 2014, the son of a poor man came to power and became the Prime Minister, he said that Modi would become the guarantee for the poor..."

#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When the poor asked for help from the Congress govt, the govt demanded guarantees. They (Congress) demanded guarantees from everybody...After 2014, the son of a poor man came to power and became the Prime Minister, he… pic.twitter.com/OiPLpjhWz6 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

The PM told the gathering that in the last 10 years, the BJP government has done unprecedented development in Odisha. ''We are trying to make Odisha the gateway of 'Viksit Bharat'," added PM Modi.

VIDEO | "In the last 10 years, the BJP government has done unprecedented development in Odisha. We are trying to make Odisha the gateway of 'Viksit Bharat'," says PM Modi (@narendramodi) in Jajpur, Odisha.



pic.twitter.com/zeMOyn7P6x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2024

Exuding confidence that the BJP-led NDA will be victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said, "Odisha's Sankalp is 'abb ki baar 400 paar'. The '400 paar sanklap' will make India the third largest economy in the world. It will also help in bringing a government again that takes strong decisions."

The Prime Minister earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today's event is also a recognition of how rapidly the work culture has changed in our country over the years. The earlier governments were not interested in completing the projects on time. Whereas our government tries to rapidly complete the projects. After 2014, those projects that were stuck, and lost in the country were completed."

Remembering Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the contribution of the former Odisha Chief Minister to the development of the state and the country has been incomparable.

"Today, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Biraja, a new stream of development has started in Jajpur and Odisha. Today is also the birth anniversary of Biju Babu Ji (former CM Biju Patnaik). Biju Babu's contribution to the development of Odisha and the country has been incomparable. On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my tribute and respect to respected Biju Babu," he said.

The projects unveiled today relate to sectors including Oil and Gas, Railways, roads, transport and highways, and Atomic Energy. It also includes the inauguration of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency, the Prime Minister's office said.

In order to boost road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16.

He also laid the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section at Chandikhole. Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, 162 km Bansapani - Daitari - Tomka - Jakhapura Rail Line.

It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility's capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth.