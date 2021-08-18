Before Antilia: THIS is where Mukesh Ambani lived with his family a decade back!

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest man in the world and THE richest in Asia. Just as the Ambanis themselves, Mukesh and Nita's 27-storey tower they call home, Antilia, is famous! The plush South Mumbai home is one of the world's largest and most elaborate private homes, with helipads, swimming pool, health centre, garages for 168 cars (!), temples and what not!

But where did Nita and Mukhesh live before shifting to Antilia around 10 years back? While the networth and the plushness of Antilia is unmatched, Mukesh and Nita's not-so-humble abode prior to this was Sea Wind, a building the family shared with Mukesh's brother and his wife's family, Anil and Tina Ambani. The two brothers, who were prepped to take over their father Dhirubhai Ambani’s empire, had a public falling out after his death in 2002. However, they used to be a close-knit family and before moving to Antilia, Mukesh used to stay in the same building as Anil and also their mother.

But while Sea Wind was definitely no Antilia, it was far from being "simple. Several media reports have mentioned that different members of the family occupied different floors of the building, which had 14 floors. The Ambani children also had their own floors, claim multiple media reports. While Mukesh and Nita moved to Antilia with the kids, his mother stayed on at Sea Wind. According to a 2011 DNA.com report, Mukesh had moved to Antilla in August that year - so ten years back - after addressing some alleged Vastu dosh through a series of rituals and pujas.

