BJP

Bengal going through very tough time, there's anarchy in state: BJP President JP Nadda

Taking a dig at the opposition, BJP National President JP Nadda said that the state of Bengal is going through a very tough time as there is corruption and anarchy in the state.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda during interaction with the Bengali community in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur on Tuesday (November 16) said, “Bengal is going through a very tough time. There is corruption, political animosity, harassment, & anarchy here. BJP has given shelter to refugees in Bengal.”

“BJP has fulfilled its resolution of providing citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Christian brothers who've been discriminated against religion in Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan,” he added.

Nadda, who is on a two-day trip to Uttarakhand had inaugurated the `Shaheed Samman Yatra` from Chamoli on Monday (November 15). The BJP President is scheduled to participate in several organisational meetings during his trip, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni had said in a statement. Uttrakhand is set to go to polls early next year. 

Tags:
BJPUttarakhandJP Nadda
