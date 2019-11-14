West Bengal Governor draws CM Mamata Banerjee’s attention for chopper service

The tussle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar appears to have touched a new low, as the state government has not responded to a request for helicopter by the Governor. Dhankar sought the chopper service for attending Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prof SNH College, Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district.

A release from Raj Bhawan on Thursday said, “About 600kms of journey in the same day is being taken by the Governor Dhankar as the request for the helicopter made to the state government well in time has not found so far favourable consideration. As per the direction, the issue of the helicopter has been flagged to the state Chief Secretary for his response which is awaited.”

Principal of the Prof SNH College has sent an invite to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who has decided to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The release has stated that a similar communication was sent to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but there is no response fromher end. If Governor is provided the helicopter service, he will have to cover 600-km distance by road on Friday.

“Keeping in view the delay involved, a communication in the matter has already been sent by him to the honourable Chief Minister but response is awaited,” the release added.