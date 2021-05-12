Bengal ready to provide land, support COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing: Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for liberal, pro-active import of COVID-19 vaccines to the state. The Chief Minister stated that West Bengal government is ready to provide land and all support required for manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Production of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate... Globally, there are many manufacturers now... It is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers and speedily import vaccines from them from different parts of the world," the Bengal Chief Minister mentioned in the letter.

"Liberal, proactive and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today," she added.

Mamata said world players could also be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India.

"We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing," the Trinamool supremo said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

Live TV