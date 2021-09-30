Bengaluru boarding school shut as 60 girls test COVID positive

Bengaluru: A COVID breakout among students of Bengaluru's Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential School led to the school being sealed by district authorities. At least 60 students of the boarding school in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the officials to shut down the school.

"On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomitting and diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive," said J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner told ANI.

He further added, "We'll conduct retest on the 7th day. The school has been closed till 20th (Oct). There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state."

Most of the infected students of the boarding school are reportedly asymptomatic and are quarantined at an isolation facility on the school campus. Manunath said that the students have been there for a month and no one showed any symptom till recently. "Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone," added J Manjunath.

On September 5, the boarding school resumed physical classes for senior students with 57 fully vaccinated staff, including 22 teachers, and 480 students, mentioned a Hindustan Times report.

