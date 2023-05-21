Bengaluru Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Lash City, IMD Issues Warning

Weather Update: Bengaluru witnesses another round of heavy rainfall along with hail storms in several areas on May 21. The Indian Meteorological Department has alerted people and informed them that rains are likely to continue in the city for a couple of days. The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have forced people to stay indoors and have caused inconvenience to two-wheeler and three-wheeler riders. The roads have been waterlogged due to sudden rain spells creating a ruckus for the commuters.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially (Royal Challengers Bangalore) RCB fans, who were eagerly looking forward to watching the most crucial IPL match of the day are now concerned. The RCB v/s Gujarat Titans IPL match was scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Many roads which were under construction, along with arterial roads where white topping work has been taken up have been turned into pools.

The rains have lashed regions of Bengaluru Central District, as well as the outskirts of the city. As per reports many trees have been uprooted blocking the roads and causing inconvenience to the commuters. Media reports further claim that many accidents are taking place due to sudden rains and hailstorms.

Also read: RCB vs GT Weather Report From Bangalore: Rain Likely To Spoil RCB's Chances Of Playoffs Qualification

Bengaluru Heavy Rainfall Leaves Underpasses Flooded

Many videos and photos are going viral on social media showing how underpasses have been flooded due to heavy rains. As per reports, the KR Circle underpass has been flooded following heavy rains. Fire and emergency services personnel had to come to the rescue.

IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In South India

On May 20, Bengaluru receive a rainfall of 25mm. Meanwhile, the Uttarahalli area alone saw rainfall of 33 mm. Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of Karnataka.

As per the IMD weather report, light to moderate rainfall over many parts of South India is expected during the next 5 days. The rains are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 21 and 22. The thunderstorm and rainfall are expected over Interior Karnataka on May 22 and 23 and over Kerala and Mahe during the next five days.