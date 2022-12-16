Besharam song controversy: TMC, BJP spar over Smriti Irani's old Miss India video

On the one hand, the BJP leaders have raised their voices against the use of saffron colour cloths in the Besharam song of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan movie, the same has also led to a war of words between Trinamool Congress and the BJP. TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta shared an old video of Smriti Irani from her 'Miss India' contest days in which she can be seen wearing saffron coloured-clothes. However, the same did not go well with the BJP as party Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee hit back at the TMC.

Sharing Irani's video, Riju Dutta said, "The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, Smriti Irani, because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her?? Let me make it VERY CLEAR…I, have no issues about what Ms. Irani wore in the 1998 Pageant or is wearing now, it’s her right & choice…my fight is against moral policing, & selective hypocrisy and hatred towards other women by BJP & it’s vitriolic Leaders!" he said.

The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani , because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her??

To this, Locket Chatterjee responded, "Shame on Mamata Banerjee for appointing such misogynist men as TMC’s national spokesperson. He has no respect for women and the choices they make in life. They resent successful women and their rise. Men like him are responsible for the rising crime against women."

Shame on Mamata Banerjee for appointing such misogynist men as TMC’s national spokesperson. He has no respect for women and the choices they make in life. They resent successful women and their rise. Men like him are responsible for rising crime against women. https://t.co/56WntLxKgb — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) December 16, 2022

However, Dutta again hit back saying that TMC workers know how to respect women. "She belongs to a party that called the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case 'sanskari brahmins'. I belong to a party whose CM is the only woman CM of the country & a symbol of women's empowerment. We know how to respect women," said Dutta.

He added that when former Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh abused Mamata Banerjee saying she wears Bermuda (shorts), did he hold his ears and apologize? "They should stop their hypocrisy. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, terror-accused Pragya Thakur should hold their ears and apologize to Deepika Padukone," he said.

Dutta asked whether the saffron colour is BJP's private property. "Who gives them authority over it? If they're abusing women like Deepika Padukone for wearing clothes of her choice in saffron colour, then they should also see that their union minister wore a saffron-coloured bikini in 1998," he said.