Bhagavad Gita inspires us to question, encourages debate: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the e-version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita through video conferencing.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “The Bhagavad Gita makes us think. It inspires us to question. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament.’’

“In recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made in India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us,’’ PM Modi said at launch of kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita.

Launching e-Book version of Swami Chidbhavananda Ji’s Bhagavad Gita. https://t.co/i17zc4kz2E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

The PM went on to add, “At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world.’’

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji`s Bhagavad Gita. Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu.

Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.

Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

Live TV