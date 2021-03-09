हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to release 11 volumes of manuscript on 'Bhagavadgita' shlokas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 11 volumes of manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita at his residence on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi to release 11 volumes of manuscript on &#039;Bhagavadgita&#039; shlokas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 11 volumes of manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita at his residence on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Karan Singh, a veteran Congress leader who is also a scholar of Hindu theology, will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said.

Rare multiple Sanskrit commentaries in original calligraphy will be part of the Bhagavadgita's release.

In general, the practice with Srimad Bhagavadgita is to present the text with a single commentary, the PMO noted, adding that for the first time many of the key commentaries by celebrated Indian scholars are being brought together for achieving a comprehensive and comparative appreciation of the epic.

The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada.

Singh is the chairman trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiBhagavadgitaBhagavadgita shlokasBhagavadgita manuscriptDr Karan Singh
Next
Story

Manish Sisodia presents 4th Budget in Delhi Assembly, Congress leader urges government to keep welfare of people first

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Kolkata: 9 people die in a massive fire in the multi-storey building of the railway