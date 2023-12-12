trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698140
Bhajan Lal Sharma: All About New Rajasthan CM In Detail

In the biggest surprise for this election season, Bharatiya Janata Party has announced Bhajan Lal Sharma - first time MLA from Sanganer - as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. While many may not be aware, Bhajan Lal Sharma brings with him a wealth of political experience and a commitment to public service. Sharma is a seasoned politician currently representing the Sanganer Assembly constituency in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Bhajan Lal Sharma Political Journey:

Bhajan Lal Sharma has a long and distinguished political career, marked by his dedication to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prior to assuming the role of Chief Minister, he served as the State General Secretary for the BJP four times, showcasing his organizational skills and leadership acumen within the party.

In the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election, Bhajan Lal Sharma secured a resounding victory, defeating his opponent Pushpendra Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress by a substantial margin of 48,081 votes. This triumph marked his first term as Chief Minister of the state.

Surprise Chief Minister Pick:

Bhajan Lal Sharma's selection as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan came as a surprise to many, with the decision being met with enthusiasm and support from the party. His leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people were evident, leading to a unanimous endorsement from the BJP legislative members.

Electoral Triumph:

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant mandate, winning 115 out of the 200 seats. This impressive victory allowed the top BJP leadership to pick a Chief Minister minister of their choice. 

Bhajan Lal Sharma Personal Details:

Bhajan Lal Sharma, at 56 years of age, holds a postgraduate degree, showcasing his commitment to education. His total declared assets amount to Rs 1.5 crore, including Rs 43.6 lakh in movable assets and Rs 1 crore in immovable assets. With a total declared income of Rs 11.1 lakh, of which Rs 6.9 lakh is self-income, he maintains financial transparency.

Clean Record and Integrity:

Notably, Bhajan Lal Sharma boasts a clean record, with no criminal cases registered against him. This underscores his commitment to ethical governance and public service.

As he takes on the mantle of Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma is poised to steer Rajasthan towards progress and development, guided by his experience, dedication, and the trust placed in him by the people.
 

