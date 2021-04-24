हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Grim record! India reports 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total count rises to 1.66 crore

India's daily jump in COVID-19 cases surpassed its previous highest one-day rise in the world of 3,32,730 cases.

Grim record! India reports 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total count rises to 1.66 crore
File Photo

New Delhi: India recorded 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours that took the country's total caseload to 1.66 crore, the data by the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday (April 24, 2021) morning.

India, the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world, reported 3,46,786 new infections. India's daily jump in COVID-19 cases surpassed its previous highest one-day rise in the world of 3,32,730 cases, which was registered on Friday.
 

(This is a developing story)

