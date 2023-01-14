Bharat Jodo Yatra halted after Congress MP Santokh Singh's sudden demise, Rahul Gandhi's press conference cancelled

New Delhi: The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended for Saturday (January 14) after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary,77, during the yatra due to a heart attack. The Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told ANI, "Yatra suspended for today. Tomorrow, last rites will be held. Haven't spoken to Rahul Gandhi yet but we all feel that after last rites we'll start the Yatra. Till last rites it'll be suspended." Rahul Gandhi's press conference which was to be held on Sunday (January 15) is also cancelled as per an ANI report.

According to reports, Santokh Singh was walking alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be revived. Rahul Gandhi and a few other Congress leaders also went to the hospital.

As per ANI, the Congress MP's last rites will be performed at his village tomorrow (January 15).

Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to pay their last respects to the late Congress leader.

Former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Congress MP Manish Tewari recalled his last moments with the late Santokh Singh Chaudhary who passed away this morning (January 14) during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur. Tewari, while condoling his fellow Congress member's death, said that he and Chaudhary were together in the Yatra in the morning. Manish recalled that Chaudhary had donned a black track top and the two shared a moment when their eyes met amid the crowd.

He wrote on Twitter, "@SSChaudharyMP and I were together in Yatra in the morning. He was wearing a black track top. Our eyes locked and we acknowledged each other & after a while we got swept away in the crowds. He was a noble soul & a respected colleague. RIP Choudhary Sahib as everyone called him."

A Congress worker shared a photo of the late Congress MP during the yatra this morning alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his grief over Singh's sudden demise and wrote on Twitter, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace."