‘Bharat Jodo Yatra meant to unite people against divisive forces’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite people against divisive forces. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently underway. They are not just doing it for elections and votes. They are also doing it to connect people with an ideology, and some people are attempting to undermine the values enshrined in the constitution. The constitution gave the values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and free speech. However, some parties are attempting to break and control them. If they have the time to do it, such values will vanish. We must preserve the spirit of the constitution.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It isn't only for elections & votes, we're also doing it to connect people with an ideology & that some people are trying to jeopardise values enshrined in the constitution. Yatra is meant to unite people against divisive forces. We got the values of liberty, equality, fraternity, & freedom of speech from the constitution. But some parties are trying to break & control them. If they get time to do it, then such values will cease to exist. We've to keep alive the spirit of the constitution.

Also Read: ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra not to make Rahul Gandhi PM’: Congress leader KC Venugopal

According to sources, Venugopal, who arrived in Delhi after meeting Rahul and Priyanka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, discussed the political crisis with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Following that, Venugopal's upcoming trip to Jaipur on November 29 was set. According to reports, during his visit to Jaipur, Venugopal will convene a meeting of the committees formed for the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will include Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. According to sources, during this time, he will also try to resolve the issue by speaking with both of them separately and will issue a stern warning to avoid any rhetoric or indiscipline during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It isn't only for elections & votes, we're also doing it to connect people with an ideology & that some people are trying to jeopardise values enshrined in constitution. Yatra is meant to unite people against divisive forces: Congress Pres M Kharge pic.twitter.com/th9kwygj4P — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Ashok Gehlot apologised to Sonia Gandhi

Previously, when Ashok Gehlot visited Delhi and apologised to Sonia Gandhi for holding a parallel meeting in Jaipur on September 25, Venugopal was also present as the organization's General Secretary. "The resolution of leadership question in Rajasthan will come out in 2 to 3 days," Venugopal said as he exited 10 Janpath. But two months have passed, and the situation has become more complicated with the latest spat between Gehlot and Pilot. Meanwhile, according to sources, Pilot has been putting pressure on the party's high command. He has reportedly asked the high command to hold a secret vote of the MLAs to determine the next leader, because Gehlot has claimed that the MLAs are divided.

We got values of liberty, equality, fraternity, & freedom of speech from constitution. But some parties are trying to break & control them. If they get time to do it, then such values will cease to exist. We've to keep alive spirit of the constitution: Congress President M Kharge pic.twitter.com/0uj3q7ECRi November 27, 2022

Also Read: Digvijaya Singh Falls During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, Congress targets BJP over poor road conditions

The government will not fall if Gehlot is removed

According to sources, Sachin went a step further and stated that the government will not fall if Gehlot is removed. Rajasthan has created a problem for the Congress party, which is only in power in two states. The second issue is that only Gehlot has taken over the Congress' election command in Gujarat, while Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to enter Rajasthan. As a result, sources say Kharge is eager to settle the Rajasthan issue after the Gujarat elections. That is why, as an envoy of the High Command, the organization's General Secretary is currently travelling to Jaipur on November 29 to bring the situation under control.