New Delhi: In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise with the announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, the astute Congressman and former President of India. This decision raised eyebrows, with some commentators suggesting that the BJP had appropriated a part of Mukherjee's legacy. Others speculated that it was only a matter of time before PV Narasimha Rao, the former Indian Prime Minister who allegedly had a strained relationship with the Gandhis, would be honored in a similar fashion. It indeed happened, in same manner, during an election year and ahead of the electoral battle. Rao, today, was announced for a posthumous Bharat Ratna, underscoring a significant political maneuver.

Gandhis' Congress: No Place for Rao

The Congress party has been accused of consistently overlooking Rao. Things started right after its defeat in the 1996 elections. Party committees set up to analyze the reasons for the Congress debacle quickly blamed Rao's economic reforms and the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Ironically, years later, when Dr Manmohan Singh was appointed Prime Minister, those same reforms were hailed as his main credentials. The party statements conveniently omitted Narasimha Rao's involvement - perhaps bigger - in the same. Furthermore, many Congressmen saw Babri Masjid incident during his tenure was seen as damaging to the Congress' traditionally strong Muslim vote bank.

It is widely alleged that Congress leadership, influenced by then-chief Sonia Gandhi's dislike for Rao, did not allow his body to be brought to the AICC headquarters in Delhi. This decision has been criticized, particularly in Rao's home state of Telangana, where the opposition continues to leverage it for political advantage.

Congress Woke Up, But Too Late

After years of downplaying Rao's contributions, the Congress seemed to have a change of heart in 2020. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issued statements praising Rao's "bold leadership" and "erudite personality." This shift occurred in the context of the Modi-led government honoring Pranab Mukherjee with a Bharat Ratna and the Telangana Chief Minister's announcement of year-long celebrations to commemorate Rao's contributions to the nation.

However, the party struggled to maintain a consistent stance, as seen when Mani Shankar Aiyar controversially labeled Rao as communal and "the first Prime Minister of the BJP" during a book launch in August.

The Modi Strategy

Team Modi, seizing the opportunity, announced the Bharat Ratna for Rao, capitalizing on Congress's apparent neglect of its former leader.

The Congress must recognize that Modi's strategy extends beyond Rao. The BJP has successfully associated itself with other prominent figures traditionally celebrated by the Congress, such as Subhash Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The trend suggests that more Congress stalwarts, like Madan Mohan Malaviya and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, might be similarly embraced by the BJP in the future, further challenging Congress's claim to its historical legacy.