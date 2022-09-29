Bhavnagar can emerge as a centre for metal scrapping in India and the world, says PM Modi in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Gujarat's Bhavnagar could become a metal scrapping centre for India and other countries around the world. The Prime Minister made the remarks after laying the foundation stone and launching a slew of development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Bhavnagar. "The new Vehicle Scrapping Policy can improve waste management in the country. Bhavnagar can emerge as a centre for metal scrapping for not just the country but for other nations across the world," quotes PM Modi

"India will lead the charge in developing a robust circular economy. As Bhavnagar emerges as a scrapping hub, the metal from ships can be reused for large construction projects. This will create many opportunities for the youth," he further added.

According to the Prime Minister, Bhavnagar is emerging as an important region for port-led development."Multi-modal connectivity will play an important role in increasing maritime trade opportunities in the region," he said. "The Renewable energy, Space and semiconductor industry being developed in Dholera will benefit Bhavnagar as well," PM Modi added.

PM Modi stated that the world needs a "reliable" container supplier and that the containers manufactured in Bhavnagar will not only meet this global demand but will also create job opportunities.

The Prime Minister said that the region is becoming a hub for the fulfillment of energy requirements of the country and Gujarat."Today the coastline of Gujarat is emerging as a synonym for renewable energy and hydrogen ecosystem. We have also tried to make Saurashtra an important centre of energy. Whatever is required to fulfill the energy requirements of Gujarat and the country, this region is becoming a big hub for it," he said.

In Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a slew of development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore. In the city, the Prime Minister laid the groundwork for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port. The port will be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,000 crore and will include cutting-edge infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will include a cutting-edge container terminal, multipurpose terminal, and liquid terminal, all with direct door-to-door access to the existing roadway and railway networks. PM Modi also dedicated a regional science centre in Bhavnagar, which spans 20 acres and cost around Rs 100 crore to build.

