हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on way to meet Unnao victim

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur while he was on the way to meet a Dalit minor girl who is undergoing treatment after allegedly being positioned by two youths. Chandrashekhar Azad was reportedly detained in the apprehension of breach of peace.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad held in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Kanpur on way to meet Unnao victim
File Photo (IANS)

Kanpur: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been held on Monday (February 22, 2021) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur while he was on the way to meet a Dalit minor girl who is undergoing treatment after allegedly being positioned by two youths. Chandrashekhar Azad was reportedly detained in the apprehension of breach of peace.

Following his arrest, several Bhim Army supporters have been protesting and demanding the immediate release of Chandrashekhar Azad.

This is to be noted that three minor Dalit girls of the Unnao district were allegedly poisoned, of which, two have died, while the third is being treated at a hospital in Kanpur.

As per the latest reports, the 16-year-old girl has started showing considerable improvement and has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition.

"She was taken off ventilator support and even ate some food on Sunday," IANS quoted DIG Preetinder Singh as saying.

He added, "The girl, however, is still not in a condition to record statements or narrate the incident. The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and administering necessary medical assistance to her."

Inspector Kakadeo, Kunj Bihari Mishra told IANS, "Once she fully recovers enough, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate. Her family members were allowed to see her from the glass partition of the ICU."

The police has so far arrested two accused in the case and said that the incident was the fallout of a one-sided love affair.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chandrashekhar AzadBhim ArmyUnnao
Next
Story

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Must Watch

PT6M36S

Kiska Bengal: 'Temblor' in West Bengal politics as the investigation of coal smuggling initiated