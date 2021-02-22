Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on way to meet Unnao victim

Kanpur: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been held on Monday (February 22, 2021) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur while he was on the way to meet a Dalit minor girl who is undergoing treatment after allegedly being positioned by two youths. Chandrashekhar Azad was reportedly detained in the apprehension of breach of peace.

Following his arrest, several Bhim Army supporters have been protesting and demanding the immediate release of Chandrashekhar Azad.

This is to be noted that three minor Dalit girls of the Unnao district were allegedly poisoned, of which, two have died, while the third is being treated at a hospital in Kanpur.

As per the latest reports, the 16-year-old girl has started showing considerable improvement and has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition.

"She was taken off ventilator support and even ate some food on Sunday," IANS quoted DIG Preetinder Singh as saying.

He added, "The girl, however, is still not in a condition to record statements or narrate the incident. The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and administering necessary medical assistance to her."

Inspector Kakadeo, Kunj Bihari Mishra told IANS, "Once she fully recovers enough, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate. Her family members were allowed to see her from the glass partition of the ICU."

The police has so far arrested two accused in the case and said that the incident was the fallout of a one-sided love affair.

(With inputs from agencies)

