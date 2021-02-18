Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in unconscious state in Unnao field, 2 dead; police suspect poisoning

Unnao: Three girls were found in an unconscious state in a field in Unnao districts Asoha on Wednesday night. Two girls succumbed while one has been referred to District hospital.

As per police, the girls had gone to cut grass and had not returned. They were found in their own farm in an unconscious state.

"Two girls died at the hospital, one referred to District Hospital. As per initial info, the girls had gone to cut grass. The doctor states that there are symptoms of poisoning," Superintendent of Police Unnao Anand Kulkarni told ANI.

They were found in the field by the villagers who had gone out searching for the girls after they had not returned home.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and further investigations in the case is underway.