हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in unconscious state in Unnao field, 2 dead; police suspect poisoning

In Unnao, three girls were found in an unconscious state in a field on Wednesday night. Two girls succumbed while one has been referred to District hospital. As per the police, the girls had gone to cut grass and had not returned. 

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in unconscious state in Unnao field, 2 dead; police suspect poisoning
Image used for representational purpose
Play

Unnao: Three girls were found in an unconscious state in a field in Unnao districts Asoha on Wednesday night. Two girls succumbed while one has been referred to District hospital. 

As per police, the girls had gone to cut grass and had not returned. They were found in their own farm in an unconscious state

"Two girls died at the hospital, one referred to District Hospital. As per initial info, the girls had gone to cut grass. The doctor states that there are symptoms of poisoning," Superintendent of Police Unnao Anand Kulkarni told ANI.

They were found in the field by the villagers who had gone out searching for the girls after they had not returned home.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and further investigations in the case is underway.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP Police
Next
Story

Iran requests COVID-19 vaccines from India

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in an unconscious state in Unnao village