Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood slams Madhya Pradesh government's decision to impose lockdown during Eid ul Adha

Congress MLA from Bhopal Central, Arif Masood, on Thursday (July 23) opposed the Madhya Pradesh government decision to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state capital. The lockdown in Bhopal will come into effect from 8 AM on Friday (July 24) and will remain in force until 8 AM on August 4.

Masood said that the decision reminds him of German dictator Hitler's regime, adding that the state government is trying to scare people in the name of coronavirus COVID-19. Masood added that he will launch a protest against the government's decision. The Congress MLA also urged the people to protest against the state government's decision on social media.

Masood said that he had also met Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra to register his protest against the lockdown decision in Bhopal. The Congress leader added that he had also submitted a letter to Mishra expressing his displeasure over the government's decision to impose lockdown at the time of Eid ul Adha and Rakshabandhan without consulting the local leaders.

Masood asserted that Eid ul Adha will be cleebrated across the country and people will definitely sacrifice the animals. The Congress leader launched a direct attack on the BJP-led government in the state and said that he condemns the government for trying to stop the people from celebrating Eid ul Adha. Masood added that this is dictatorship and he opposes this decision.